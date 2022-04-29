Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, stands in front of her office at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. As an administrative technician she prepares forms for patient medical appointments, and ensures insurance policies are up-to-date for appropriate medical billing. Cooper also plays a key role in the efforts to protect the Wing against COVID-19. She has participated in 12 shot lines reviewing forms, vaccination statuses and updating health records for both United States and Host Nation personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

