U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, left, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, salutes Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, after being awarded the Wild Weasel of the Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Before being awarded Cooper shared facts about herself which includes singing, drawing, painting, journaling and pet-sitting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7230129
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-TG061-1078
|Resolution:
|2048x1359
|Size:
|284.53 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT