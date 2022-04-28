Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month [Image 3 of 6]

    Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, left, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, salutes Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, after being awarded the Wild Weasel of the Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Before being awarded Cooper shared facts about herself which includes singing, drawing, painting, journaling and pet-sitting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

