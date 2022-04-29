Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, takes down a client's information at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2022. As an administrative technician, Cooper is assigned as front desk clerk for the Beneficiary Care and Warrior Medicine Clinics, where she provides administrative support to two squadrons that service around 100 patients daily across five work centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
