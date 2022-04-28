U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, waits to be awarded the Wild Weasel of the Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Cooper arrived at Misawa in late 2021 directly from technical training and was assigned as front desk clerk for the Beneficiary Care and Warrior Medicine Clinics. She was awarded as the Wild Weasel of the Month for her “can-do” attitude and attentiveness to the patients and the medical group team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 03:02 Photo ID: 7230127 VIRIN: 220428-F-TG061-1004 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 261.14 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.