Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, introduces herself to the audience before being awarded the Wild Weasel of the Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Cooper was born in Ghana and grew up as a ‘military brat’ due to her mother who is currently also serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

