U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, introduces herself to the audience before being awarded the Wild Weasel of the Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Cooper was born in Ghana and grew up as a ‘military brat’ due to her mother who is currently also serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7230128
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-TG061-1036
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|328.8 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
