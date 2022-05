Naval Aviator talks with guest at Oregon International Air Show

220520-N-OA487-1007 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) – Lcdr. Martina Hill, assigned to the "BlueHawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, talks to a spectator visiting the HM-60R HSM-78's static display during the 2022 Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

