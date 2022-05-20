220520-N-OA487-1002 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) –Guests walk down the Navy flight line of static display aircraft during the 2022 Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7226362
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-OA487-1002
|Resolution:
|3045x2030
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval aircraft on display during the Oregon International Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
