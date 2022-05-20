220520-N-OA487-1001 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) – Lt. Julia Zook, assigned to the "SunHawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50, talks to a spectator visiting the CVM-22 Osprey at VRM-50's static display during the 2022 Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7226361
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-OA487-1001
|Resolution:
|1923x2884
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Aviator talks with guest at Oregon International Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT