220520-N-OA487-1005 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) – The sun sets behind an F/A-18E Super Hornet during the 2022 Oregon
International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7226365
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-OA487-1005
|Resolution:
|2760x1840
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun Sets on the first day of the Oregon International Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
