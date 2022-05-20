220520-N-OA487-1006 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the to the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, talk to spectators visiting the HSC-3 MH-60S Seahawk static display during the 2022 Oregon

International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 12:54 Photo ID: 7226366 VIRIN: 220520-N-OA487-1006 Resolution: 2702x1801 Size: 2.05 MB Location: HILLSBORO, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guests tour MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during the Oregon International Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.