    Spectators wait in line to tour the EP-3 Aries II during the Oregon International Air Show [Image 3 of 7]

    HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220520-N-OA487-1003 HILLSBORO (May 20, 2022) – Spectators wait in line to take a tour of An EP3-E Aries II from Fleet Air Reconnaissance One (VQ-1) during the 2022 Oregon
    International Air Show in Hillsboro, Oregon, 20-22 May. During the show, more than 100,000 attendees were able to observe and interact with an all-women team of U.S. Navy aviators and crew, and view U.S. Navy aircraft including the F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22 Osprey, EA-18G Growler, F/A-18E Super Hornet, C-2A Greyhound, EP-3E Aries II, and MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 12:54
    Photo ID: 7226363
    VIRIN: 220520-N-OA487-1003
    Resolution: 2296x1531
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: HILLSBORO, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectators wait in line to tour the EP-3 Aries II during the Oregon International Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #sheflies #CNAF #flynavy #oregon #aviator #navalaviator #portland

