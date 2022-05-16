4th SFS hosts National Police Week

Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron posted pictures and stories of fallen defenders along the trail of a ruck march during National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2022. National Police Week is held in commemoration of current and fallen law enforcement, who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

