4th SFS hosts National Police Week

Members assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron participate in tire flip competition during National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2022. The competition tested Airmen’s endurance, physical strength and teamwork to highlight defenders lethality and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
