4th SFS hosts National Police Week

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.-- Members of the 4th Security Forces Squadron hosted several activities in celebration of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina from May 16 to May 20, 2022.



“This week is about honoring fallen security forces members and local law enforcement,” said Senior Airman Faith Witherspoon, 4th SFS internal security response team member. “We stopped by each post to share some stories about individuals who died in the line of duty.”



Activities included an opening ceremony, a four-mile ruck, a jail and bail game, a bowling tournament, a pistol match, a golf tournament and a retreat ceremony to memorialize fallen defenders.



“We honor our fallen defenders and also put a spotlight on all the hard work we do,” said Staff Sgt. Madyson-Grace Lavender, 4th SFS investigator. “We have Airmen working across the squadron to ensure everything runs smoothly and the mission gets done.”



Congress established National Police Week in 1962 during President John F. Kennedy’s administration to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.



“Without us, our assets and the base wouldn't be protected,” said Lavender. “Police week gives credit to fallen defenders and civilian police officers who ensure people are protected.”



Witherspoon agrees that recognizing National Police Week is an opportunity for people to understand what law enforcement does.



“It's important we know and remember those who sacrificed their lives for this country,” said Witherspoon.



The week was open to on base personnel and the community to showcase the responsibilities of law enforcement.



“We invited first responders from Goldsboro and Wayne County to join,” said Lavender. “It's great to see people come out and understand what we do behind the scenes.”



Security forces members also expressed their devotion to serve and keep the mission and people defended.



“We take pride in what we do,” said Witherspoon. “We recognize people that have put their life on the line to keep people safe. We run exercises and we have procedures to keep us on our toes so that we’re prepared for anything that can happen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 09:03 Story ID: 421149 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.