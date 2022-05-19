Staff Sgt. Thomas Mosely, 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, checks the score sheet of a participant of a pistol match in honor of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2022. The pistol match competition was open to all base personnel to participate in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7224242 VIRIN: 220519-F-BD538-1090 Resolution: 4224x3300 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.