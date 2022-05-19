Staff Sgt. Thomas Mosely, 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, checks the score sheet of a participant of a pistol match in honor of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 19, 2022. The pistol match competition was open to all base personnel to participate in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
4th SFS hosts National Police Week
