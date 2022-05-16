4th SFS hosts National Police Week

An Airman assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron participates in a ruck march in memorial of fallen law enforcement during National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2022. Along the trail of the ruck march, members had posted fallen defenders' pictures with their stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US