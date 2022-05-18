An Airman assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron holds a torch ruck march in honor of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2022. National Police Week is held in commemoration of fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7224246 VIRIN: 220518-F-BD538-1314 Resolution: 2478x2774 Size: 805.36 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.