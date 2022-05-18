An Airman assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron holds a torch ruck march in honor of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2022. National Police Week is held in commemoration of fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7224246
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-BD538-1314
|Resolution:
|2478x2774
|Size:
|805.36 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th SFS hosts National Police Week
Security Forces
National Police Week
4th SFS
LEAVE A COMMENT