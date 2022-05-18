Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 3 of 8]

    4th SFS hosts National Police Week

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An Airman assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron holds a torch ruck march in honor of National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2022. National Police Week is held in commemoration of fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th SFS hosts National Police Week

    Security Forces

    National Police Week

    4th SFS

    law enforcement
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    4th SFS

