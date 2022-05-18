Members of the Goldsboro Police Department, Wayne County Emergency Medical Services and Wayne County Sheriff's Office march alongside base personnel during National Police Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2022. National Police Week is held in commemoration of law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7224250 VIRIN: 220518-F-BD538-1175 Resolution: 3507x2451 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS hosts National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.