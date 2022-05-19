Police week: mind and muscle

U.S. Army Specialist Elizabeth Netschke,100th Military Police Detachment patrol and narcotics detector K-9 handler, and her K-9 partner, Javier, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Netschke carried Javier over her shoulder to simulate a K-9 carry that is used when the K-9 is injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

