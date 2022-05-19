U.S. Army Specialist Elizabeth Netschke,100th Military Police Detachment patrol and narcotics detector K-9 handler, and her K-9 partner, Javier, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Netschke carried Javier over her shoulder to simulate a K-9 carry that is used when the K-9 is injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7224079
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-XE065-1075
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KMC SFS units conclude Police Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT