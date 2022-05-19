Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7]

    Police week: mind and muscle

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    German Polizei Officer Andreas Goldinger, K-9 handler and his K-9 partner, Coco, take home the Patrol award and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britney Peters, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler and her K-9 partner, Paik, take home the Iron Dog award presented at the 86th Security Forces 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Both handlers put in countless hours training and building a relationship with their K-9s to ensure the safety and service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00
    Photo ID: 7224080
    VIRIN: 220519-F-XE065-1116
    Resolution: 3111x3712
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    86thSFS
    Militaryworkingdog
    Policeweek
    K9Handler

