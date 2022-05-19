Police week: mind and muscle

German Polizei Officer Andreas Goldinger, K-9 handler and his K-9 partner, Coco, take home the Patrol award and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britney Peters, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler and her K-9 partner, Paik, take home the Iron Dog award presented at the 86th Security Forces 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Both handlers put in countless hours training and building a relationship with their K-9s to ensure the safety and service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

