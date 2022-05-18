Military working dog, Paik, participates in the Fastest Dog Challenge during the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, May 18, 2022. Paik is a three-year-old, 95-pound German Shepherd and trains with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britney Peters, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7224077
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-XE065-1681
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
