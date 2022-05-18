Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week: mind and muscle [Image 4 of 7]

    Police week: mind and muscle

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Military working dog, Paik, participates in the Fastest Dog Challenge during the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, May 18, 2022. Paik is a three-year-old, 95-pound German Shepherd and trains with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britney Peters, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    partnership
    86thSFS
    Militaryworkingdog
    Policeweek
    K9Handler

