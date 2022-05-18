Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week: mind and muscle [Image 1 of 7]

    Police week: mind and muscle

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and local German K-9 handlers line up for introductions during the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Handlers and working dogs participated in a two-day competition including obedience, speed and agility skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

