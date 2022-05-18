U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and local German K-9 handlers line up for introductions during the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Handlers and working dogs participated in a two-day competition including obedience, speed and agility skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00 Photo ID: 7224074 VIRIN: 220518-F-XE065-1133 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.92 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.