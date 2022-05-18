Police week: mind and muscle

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and local German K-9 handlers line up for introductions during the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Handlers and working dogs participated in a two-day competition including obedience, speed and agility skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
