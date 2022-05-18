U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hagney, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Wwicca, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Wwicca is three years old and continues to develop her skills and relationship with her handler through daily training, runs, walks and rucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00 Photo ID: 7224076 VIRIN: 220518-F-XE065-1483 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 848.44 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.