    Police week: mind and muscle [Image 3 of 7]

    Police week: mind and muscle

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hagney, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Wwicca, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Wwicca is three years old and continues to develop her skills and relationship with her handler through daily training, runs, walks and rucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

