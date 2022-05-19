Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week: mind and muscle [Image 5 of 7]

    Police week: mind and muscle

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Fountain, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Juci, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Juci conducted a building sweep lined with simulated traps, tripwire, narcotics and a pressure plate placed throughout the building to test how handlers and their K-9s clear a building safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00
    Photo ID: 7224078
    VIRIN: 220519-F-XE065-1047
    Resolution: 4521x3533
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    86thSFS
    Militaryworkingdog
    Policeweek
    K9Handler

