U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Fountain, 86th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Juci, participate in the 86th Security Forces Squadron 2022 Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2022. Juci conducted a building sweep lined with simulated traps, tripwire, narcotics and a pressure plate placed throughout the building to test how handlers and their K-9s clear a building safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:00 Photo ID: 7224078 VIRIN: 220519-F-XE065-1047 Resolution: 4521x3533 Size: 1.24 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police week: mind and muscle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.