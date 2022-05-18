Police week: mind and muscle

German Polizei Officer Christian Buchmann, a K-9 handler, and his K-9 partner, Rav, participate in the 86th Security Forces 2022 Squadron Military Working Dog Competition, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2022. Buchmann and Rav have worked together for nine months, and continue working on his skills as a search and security K-9 daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

