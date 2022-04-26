KC-135 AR F15s

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Adler, KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel an F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

