KC-135 AR F15s

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Redito, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, loads gear into the aircraft prior to takeoff at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

