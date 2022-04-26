KC-135 AR F15s

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2022. The 50th EARS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

