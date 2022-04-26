U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Adler, KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 delivers Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 04:22 Photo ID: 7223912 VIRIN: 220426-F-HX271-0233 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 187.97 KB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 AR F15s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.