    KC-135 AR F15s [Image 2 of 12]

    KC-135 AR F15s

    QATAR

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Redito, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 delivers Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 04:22
    Photo ID: 7223908
    VIRIN: 220426-F-HX271-0199
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 213.59 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR F15s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    KC135
    1CTCS
    F15s: Refueling

