KC-135 AR F15s

A U.S. Air Force aircrew and maintenance team prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 delivers Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

