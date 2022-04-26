Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR F15s [Image 10 of 12]

    KC-135 AR F15s

    CITY SHOWN, STATE/PROVINCE SHOWN, QATAR

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Adler, KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, talks to an F-15E Strike Eagle crew member, assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 04:22
    Location: CITY SHOWN, STATE/PROVINCE SHOWN, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR F15s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    KC135
    1CTCS
    1 CTCS
    F15s: Refueling

