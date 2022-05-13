PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2022) Seaman Griffin Rineer, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, marries a line during anchor detail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7223180
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-AH435-1077
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|953.67 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
