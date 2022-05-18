Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex SCPO/MCPO Pinning Ceremony

    USS Essex SCPO/MCPO Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) Master Chief Avionics Technician Vincent Papallo, center, is pinned by Master Chief Aviation Boatswains (Handling) Garland Barthelemy, left, and Master Chief Personnel Specialist Jairo Martinez during a chief pinning ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 18, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7223171
    VIRIN: 220518-N-KF697-1309
    Resolution: 4617x3073
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex SCPO/MCPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

