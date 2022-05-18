USS Essex SCPO/MCPO Pinning Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) Master Chief Avionics Technician Vincent Papallo, center, is pinned by Master Chief Aviation Boatswains (Handling) Garland Barthelemy, left, and Master Chief Personnel Specialist Jairo Martinez during a chief pinning ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 18, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
