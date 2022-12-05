Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea [Image 6 of 14]

    USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Airman Lincoln Shirah, a native of Metamora, Michigan, carries the national ensign during a burial at sea aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

