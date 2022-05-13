USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Sailors participate in firing detail during a burial at sea aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)



Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 Photo ID: 7223178 Resolution: 3219x2977