PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of Carlsbad, California, left, salutes the national ensign carried by Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Dawaylon Farr, a native of Augustus, Georgia, during a burial at sea aboard Essex May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7223179 VIRIN: 220512-N-UL813-1910 Resolution: 3098x2062 Size: 775.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.