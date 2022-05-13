Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea [Image 13 of 14]

    USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of Carlsbad, California, left, salutes the national ensign carried by Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Dawaylon Farr, a native of Augustus, Georgia, during a burial at sea aboard Essex May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7223179
    VIRIN: 220512-N-UL813-1910
    Resolution: 3098x2062
    Size: 775.72 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

