USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of Carlsbad, California, left, salutes the national ensign carried by Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Dawaylon Farr, a native of Augustus, Georgia, during a burial at sea aboard Essex May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7223179
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-UL813-1910
|Resolution:
|3098x2062
|Size:
|775.72 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
