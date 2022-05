USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Seaman Joshua Daw, a native of Sacramento, California, participates in color detail during a burial at sea aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 12, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

