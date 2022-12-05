PACIFIC OCEAN (MAY 12, 2021) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of Carlsbad, California, right, and Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, command master chief of Essex, a native of San Antonio, Texas, salute during a burial at sea aboard Essex May 12, 2021. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7223177 VIRIN: 220512-N-ZW128-1283 Resolution: 4817x3441 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Conducts Burial At Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.