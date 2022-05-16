JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

Newport News Chief of Police, Steve Drew, addresses the 633d Security Forces Squadron during his remarks given during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. Drew thanked the Defenders of the 633d SFS for their selfless service, passion and sacrifices they make on a daily basis while working in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

