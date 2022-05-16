JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Noah Medor, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel master, oversees a joint MWD demonstration executed by Senior Airman Tevin Elam, 633d SFS MWD handler, MWD Jony, and the Portsmouth Police Department during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. The MWDs are trained to learn skills spanning from basic obedience to controlled aggressiveness and attacking in order to be a vigilant partner and asset to their handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US