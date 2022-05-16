Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the 633d Air Base Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. National Police Week is a time to recognize the sacrifices made by both military and civilian law enforcement and to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Law Enforcement
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    Newport News Police Department
    Virginia State Police

