Members of the 633d Air Base Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. National Police Week is a time to recognize the sacrifices made by both military and civilian law enforcement and to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:44 Photo ID: 7210396 VIRIN: 220516-F-KU549-1002 Resolution: 4548x3249 Size: 1.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.