JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

633d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers stand in formation with their MWDs during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. A joint MWD demonstration was performed together by the 633d SFS and Portsmouth Police Department to showcase some of the capabilities MWDs possess both on and off duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US