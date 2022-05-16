Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    633d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers stand in formation with their MWDs during the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. A joint MWD demonstration was performed together by the 633d SFS and Portsmouth Police Department to showcase some of the capabilities MWDs possess both on and off duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    Newport News Police Department
    Virginia State Police

