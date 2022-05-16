JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

Leadership from the 633d Air Base Wing, along with local law enforcement, sit in attendance at the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Hampton Roads area, to include the Newport News Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Virginia State Police, rallied together to show appreciation and respect for those currently serving and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while working in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

