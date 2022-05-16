Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Leadership from the 633d Air Base Wing, along with local law enforcement, sit in attendance at the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Hampton Roads area, to include the Newport News Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Virginia State Police, rallied together to show appreciation and respect for those currently serving and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while working in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7210399
    VIRIN: 220516-F-KU549-1003
    Resolution: 5078x3627
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Law Enforcement
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    Newport News Police Department
    Virginia State Police

