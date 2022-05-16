JBLE Police Week 2022 Opening Ceremony

Senior Trooper Jordan Gough (left) and Senior Trooper Raymond Speas with the Virginia State Police, lead a motorcade on Langley Air Force Base as part of the opening ceremony of National Police Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2022. JBLE participates in National Police Week to pay respects to both military and civilian law enforcement officers who have ultimately fallen in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

