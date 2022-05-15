Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220516-N-XN177-1010 [Image 24 of 28]

    220516-N-XN177-1010

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220516-N-XN177-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd (Handling) Class Zaira Marez, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, prepares to secure an aircraft to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli, May 16, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220516-N-XN177-1010 [Image 28 of 28], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

