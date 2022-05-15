220516-N-XN177-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd (Handling) Class Zaira Marez, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, left and Airman Weston Pezdirtz, from Denver, prepare to secure an aircraft to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli, May 16, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

