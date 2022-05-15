220516-N-TT639-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Dustin Chambers, from Monroe, Michigan, tightens fire hose connectors during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

