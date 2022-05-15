20516-N-XN177-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 Photo ID: 7198856 by PO1 Peter Burghart