220516-N-TT639-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Jamal Barconey, from New Orleans, left, assists Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Deion Johnson, from Winchester, California, with donning flash gear during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

